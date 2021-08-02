Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Marlin Woods Officially Files To Run For Pittsburgh Mayor As Independent Candidate

CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another candidate for Pittsburgh mayor has entered the race.

On Monday, Marlin Woods officially filed his petitions to run for mayor.

The East Liberty businessman plans to run as an independent candidate.

Woods describes himself as a “middle of the road” candidate who wants to focus on rebuilding Pittsburgh economically as the pandemic continues.

He also said he has a plan to tackle crime in the city.

