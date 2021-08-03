Iconic New Jersey restaurant closes, a victim of the pandemic

A popular North Jersey landmark, the Fireplace Restaurant in Paramus, has closed after 65 years due to the losses it incurred during the pandemic. In an Instagram post, the owners of the Fireplace said, “Over the past months, we have had an increasingly difficult time covering the costs of running our restaurant. We would like to say thank you to all of our loyal patrons who have supported us during our 65 years. It has been an honor serving you.”