Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vacaville, CA

Vacaville, Solano ready for annual National Night Out

By Richard Bammer
Vacaville Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson once said, “The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings.”. She was referring to National Night Out, a nationwide event held every year on the first Tuesday in August and will be observed in Vacaville and across Solano County, adding that it “triumphs over a culture that isolates us from each other and allows us to rediscover our own communities.”

www.thereporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vacaville, CA
Government
State
Texas State
County
Solano County, CA
City
Vacaville, CA
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
Solano County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N No#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy