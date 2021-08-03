Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lompoc, CA

Pooches on parade: Lompoc's annual dog show brings hundreds of canines to Ryon Park

By Lisa André landre@syvnews.com
Santa Maria Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLompoc's annual dog show made a return to Ryon Memorial Park over the weekend, bringing hundreds of canines to town for a chance to compete in the all-breed competition. Show host Lompoc Valley Kennel Club officially announced the show's comeback in June after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic. The show also made another notable return in 2019 after the 2018 tradition was halted for the first time in 43 years due to untenable park conditions.

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Lompoc, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Lompoc, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
Lompoc, CA
Government
Lompoc, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dogs#Dog Health#Dog Breed#Lompoc Valley Kennel Club#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.

Comments / 0

Community Policy