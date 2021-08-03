Creative Market Hopes to Secure Permanent Location, While Local Artists Give Back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Coming together to get creative and make a difference. Every Monday the Developing Artist Collaboration (DAC) hosts a Creative Market in Rehoboth Beach. Executive Director of DAC, Leah Beach, is hoping to make West Rehoboth Beach the permanent home of Creative Market. Right now the group is collecting signatures to show community support. The planning and zoning meeting with Sussex County is in one week, followed by the hearing in September. Beach hopes to fill the space with art vendors, music, games, and more every Monday night.www.wrde.com
Comments / 0