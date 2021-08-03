Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

Olympics Latest: Carrington wins second kayak gold of day

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington took her second gold medal of the day by winning the canoe sprint women’s kayak double 500 with boatmate Caitlin Regal. Carrington won the...

SportsSacramento Bee

“I feel at peace”: Felix exits stage with record 11th medal

​Allyson Felix knows the way to the Olympic medals stand better than any runner alive. She made her record-setting 11th trip there Saturday, after starring as the headliner on a 4x400 relay win that featured a who's-who of American running. With the gold medal dangling from her neck and the...
SportsRocky Mount Telegram

Olympic Latest: Allyson Felix leads US to 4x400 relay gold

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Allyson Felix has won her 11th Olympic medal, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
SportsThe Guardian

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: heptathlon glory for Thiam, Belgium win hockey – live!

Here’s the thing: nothing travels around the world – across borders, continents, cultures, religions, sexes, ages and orientations – like sport does. We’re blessed to have sportsfolk who realise this, and whether by campaigning or just being themselves, they’re making the world a better place. 2.42pm 14:42. I love listening...
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
WorldSacramento Bee

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show jumping round on Friday. That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance of winning the gold medal.

