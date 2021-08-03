Cancel
CDC extends order allowing migrants to be expelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Catherine Park
fox9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that the agency will extend an order which prohibits noncitizens migrating through Mexico and Canada from entering the United States in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...

