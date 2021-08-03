Cancel
Saint Paul, MN

Police investigating homicide on East Side of St. Paul, the city's 16th

By Alex Chhith
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

St. Paul police are searching for the person who killed a man in a parking lot on the East Side of St. Paul. Police responded to the 800 block of North Hazel Street after multiple 911 calls indicated shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to police spokesman Steve Linders. Officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

