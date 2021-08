Garrettsville – Garrettsville Summerfest Committee has been busy trying to put together a great festival after taking a year hiatus. They have chosen a theme of “Back To Fun In 2021.” After the year off, they are more than ready to get “Back to Fun in 2021!” The 2021 Garrettsville Summerfest t-shirts and 50/50 raffle tickets are out and on sale now at the Weekly Villager and Skylanes Bowling Alley. The t-shirts are $12/each or 2/$22. The raffle tickets are $1/each and 6/$5. The raffle helps fund the event and takes the place of the car raffle that’s been done in the past.