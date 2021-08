Apple MagSafe: Charging adapter and accessories in the big test. Almost four years ago, Apple first installed inductive charging in its smartphones with the iPhone 8 and X. The process was compatible with the Qi industry standard – which was praised from all sides. With the iPhone 12 mini to Pro Max, Apple is again deviating from the common line and adding an additional magnetic holder. The company calls it MagSafe, like the magnetic plugs on MacBook power supplies before USB-C was introduced. The new MagSafe has magnets in both the iPhone and the charging adapter and compatible cases. They guarantee perfect alignment and a reliable hold. As a result, you cannot accidentally move the iPhone and thus interrupt or slow down the charge, for example when fumbling around on the bedside table in the dark.