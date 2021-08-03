NCL American Legion team living by the sword

Buy Now Claudio Santaniello, shown here in NCL's game against RCP in the Northeast Regional qualifying tournament Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Cromwell, was named the most outstanding player of the tournament. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

As it has made its way through the Zone 3 season and the Northeast Regional qualifier, the NCL American Legion baseball team has been living by the sword.

Each game there is a plastic sword in the NCL dugout that on occasion gets used on some unsuspecting object.

“It’s just a joke within the team,” NCL catcher Hunter DeMarco said with a smile. “Tyler Ruff’s known as the sword man because his swings aren’t the prettiest looking some times. So we had some fun with it. We try to have fun as a team.”

The sword was at Muzzy Field in Bristol Saturday when NCL clinched its spot in the Northeast Regional with a win over Fairfield. And it figures the sword will make it to Fitton Field in Worcester, Massachusetts on Wednesday when NCL opens play in the double-elimination regional against New Hampshire representative Portsmouth.

According to NCL’s Claudio Santaniello, the qualifier Most Valuable Player, it will likely be second baseman Erik Romero bringing the sword with him to Worcester.

“It’s something that hypes us up and gets us motivated,” Santaniello said. “We bring the sword. We have the chair. When we swing and miss we sword the chair. We feed off that type of energy so it does help.”

Something is working for NCL, which is comprised of players from Windsor Locks, Windsor, Suffield, and Bloomfield. NCL won its last five regular season games to reach the qualifier then went 5-1 in the tournament to advance.

“Towards the beginning of the season we had a lot of injuries,” Santaniello said. “But even last year and now this year we come up clutch when we need to. We got hot and kept going.”

The regional champion goes to the Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. The last area team to advance to the World Series was East Hartford, which made back-to-back appearances in 1991 and 1992.

NCL took Sunday off and returned to the practice field Monday.

“We’re still working on our game, working on little things,” NCL coach Ariel Rosario said. “Pitching and defense are going to be so important because hits will be tough to come by. We’re working on things that will keep us in games.”

Right-hander Sam Beaudoin, who threw a complete-game victory in the qualifier winners bracket final against Meriden last Thursday, is expected to start against Portsmouth. Santaniello, a right-hander who tossed the clinching shutout against Fairfield Saturday, will start Game 2 against either Essex, Vermont or host Shrewsbury.

The tournament runs through Sunday.

“I just think we need to keep doing what we’re doing,” DeMarco said. “This team has a great work ethic. Everybody wants to be here. We got a day off and we have to get back to the grind.”

One of the adjustments NCL will be making as it gets ready for Wednesday is to aluminum bats after spending the summer playing with wood bats.

NCL averaged 3.8 runs per game in the qualifier. Against Fairfield, its three-run fourth inning was sparked by the bottom of the order. With Santaniello at first base and two outs, No. 6 batter Ruff singled and DeMarco followed with a single that plated Santaniello. With runners at second and third, Ryan Barthel delivered a two-run single. No. 9 batter Manny Flores made it four straight hits but NCL would not score again.

“That’s a boost for the lineup,” Ruff said. “It’s great for us. We just get fastballs because the other team doesn’t think we can hit down there.”

“They’re huge,” Santaniello added. “On some teams that might surprise you. On our team, one through nine can come through when they need to.”

NCL will make the bus trip to Worcester today and attend a banquet for the eight participating teams from New England and New York tonight. The first game Wednesday starts at 9:30 a.m. with NCL-Portsmouth to follow.

Rosario admitted he knows nothing about NCL’s first opponent, but he’s more concerned about his own team anyway.

“We’re going to be ready to go,” Rosario said. “We need to do the things, the little things, that win games. I think we’re going to go in and play loose. There’s no pressure. If we’re ready and we’re prepared and we’re loose, we’ll be dangerous.”

Northeast Regional

WEDNESDAY

Game 1: Hamburg, N.Y. vs. Newport, R.I., 9:30 a.m.

Game 2: Portsmouth, N.H. vs. NCL, noon

Game 3: Bangor, Maine vs. Beverly, Mass., 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Essex, Vt. vs. Shrewsbury, Mass., 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 15: If necessary, 5 p.m.

Tournament champion advances to Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.