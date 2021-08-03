Cancel
Nite Ize Expands Bike Safety Line With Rechargeable Wheel Light

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 4 days ago

The SpokeLit with Disc-O Tech illuminates to create a full circle of light during transit that increases side visibility and will be available at retail in fall 2021. “Promoting safety while having fun on a bike ride with your family is important to me,” said Rick Case, Nite Ize founder and CEO. “We’re excited to keep the fun going into the night with our new rechargeable SpokeLit that will help riders to be seen and safe as they roll through intersections.”

sgbonline.com

