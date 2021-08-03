Nite Ize Expands Bike Safety Line With Rechargeable Wheel Light

The JANUS line of Category 4 light curtains allows the setting of each function to be easily performed via the main connector. The line offers incorporation of the main safety functions, including self-testing of the solid-state outputs, external device monitoring and “Start/Restart” interlock functions. The JANUS family includes a built-in muting function in all of its models, making them an ideal solution for palletizing applications because of the configuration flexibility of the muting timeouts. MI series “Long Range” models are available with ranges up to 60 meters for hand protection, with a resolution of 40 millimeters, or for body detection using two, three or four beams.