Tulsa County, OK

Ban on evictions expires as residents face final days in current homes

By Kimberly Jackson, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County eviction court is back in session and could see more cases on the docket now that the eviction moratorium has been lifted. “Unfortunately, we can expect more evictions from landlords who are not willing to work with us or their tenants. There are a number of landlords who will not work with us, who won’t work with their tenants. We will see a number of evictions as a result and unfortunately, that could mean see a rise in homelessness,” said Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope.

