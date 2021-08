(KTAL/KMSS) – As the start of the 2021-22 school year approaches, KTAL/KMSS is tracking the reopening plans of all 72 public school districts in the ArkLaTex viewing area. With COVID-19 cases on the rise around the ArkLaTex and across the country, parents may be wondering whether school will start on time and what plans are in place. So far, no delays for the start of school have been announced by any school district in the region, and more than a dozen schools have released plans for the return to in-person instruction. Most of the plans released so far have aligned with CDC and state guidelines.