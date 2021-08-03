Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ross and Klineman Crank It Up in Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal Win Against Germany

By Dan Levinsohn
NECN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA marquee match-up, perfect for primetime: Team USA's second-seeded Alix Klineman and April Ross took on Germany's 18th-seeded Maggie Kozuch and Laura Ludwig in the quarterfinals. Don't let the seeding fool you: Ludwig represents one of the best defenders of all time and won beach volleyball gold alongside former partner Kira Walkenhorst at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerri Walsh Jennings
Person
Laura Ludwig
Person
April Ross
Person
Alix Klineman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Rio Olympics#Match Point#Klineman Crank#Team Usa#Germans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Olympic Beach Volleyball Player Alix Klineman Has the Best Sunscreen Advice

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Alix Klineman might not be a dermatologist, but she knows a thing or two about protecting her skin: As a leading beach volleyball player who will be competing for team USA at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Klineman spends a lot of time in the sun and sand. The pro athlete, who stands at 6’5”, had been an indoor volleyball player from eight to 26 before she transitioned to beach volleyball. “I had such baby skin; my skin was so young and not damaged. [At first] I was just like, ‘Oh, this is fine. I'm getting a little tan,’” says Klineman of her skin-care journey. “I've kind of learned the hard way because now I do notice that I have some hyperpigmentation and a little bit of melasma,” she adds. “Now, I’m like ‘I need to take care of it and do everything I can to protect it.’”
TennisPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Team USA Beach Volleyball Pair Alix Klineman and April Ross Hours Away From Gold Medal Opportunity

TOKYO — The gamblers looked at one another. When had they known their bet would pay off?. “When we won our first tournament,” said Alix Klineman. “It’s funny, because I was committed,” said April Ross. “This was gonna be my partner for the quad, and however we started, that was just going to be how we started, we're gonna work through it. But we did win our first international tournament, and it was just kind of like, Well, duh.”
Sportswlen.com

Tokyo Olympics: U.S. beach volleyball duo April Ross and Alix Klineman defeat Switzerland to reach finals

The United States’ women’s beach volleyball duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman will compete for the gold medal at the Summer Games in Tokyo after a straight-sets victory against Switzerland in the semifinals on Wednesday. Ross and Klineman dominated Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich to reach the final. Ross and Klineman beat the Swiss pair 21-12 in the first set and 21-11 in the second.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

April Ross and Alix Klineman, both of the United States, have won Olympic gold in beach volleyball.

April Ross and Alix Klineman, both of the United States, have won Olympic gold in beach volleyball. April Ross, an American beach volleyball player who won gold alongside Alix Klineman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, appears to have struck gold for the third time. On Friday morning in Tokyo (Thursday night in America), Ross and Klineman needed only two short sets to beat the Australians and win the gold.
Sportskyma.com

On Her Turf: April Ross, Alix Klineman win beach vball gold

The ‘A-Team’ of April Ross and Alix Klineman become the ‘Golden Girls’ thanks to their women’s beach volleyball title. The pair join “On Her Turf” and recall the inception of the partnership and discuss what’s next. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
SportsNECN

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
SportsPosted by
People

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi Win Their Fifth Gold as Team USA Beats Japan, Finish Tokyo Olympics Undefeated

Team USA has won its seventh consecutive gold medal in women's basketball!. On Sunday at Saitama Super Arena, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi became the first Olympic basketball players, man or woman, to win five gold medals in the sport. The 12-player U.S. squad defeated Japan 90-75 and finished first in the tournament while Japan made its first appearance in an Olympic final and won silver.
Sportsabccolumbia.com

Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson earn gold with Team USA in Tokyo

TOKYO — For the second time, Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson are champions together. With all due respect to the 2017 National Championship, this latest one came on a slightly bigger stage. Saturday night, the US women’s national team — led by Staley — topped host nation Japan 90-75 in...
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

Team USA Wins Most Gold Medals After Epic Final Day at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA secured the most total medals won in Tokyo, with 113 overall -- 25 more than second-place China after 15 days of competition. On the last day of the competition, Team USA took the lead in total number of gold medals, too, by winning the 39th overall gold thanks to the women's volleyball team. Li Quan of China had a chance to ie the U.S. in a gold-medal boxing match, but lost to Laurent Price of Great Britain and settled for silver. The Closing Ceremony begins Sunday.
SportsSporting News

USA vs. Japan score, results: Team USA continues run of dominance, wins seventh consecutive gold medal

The U.S. women's basketball team closed out the Tokyo Olympics the same way it did the previous six Olympic Games: with the gold medal in hand. Team USA cruised to a 90-75 victory over Japan on Saturday night, capturing its 55th consecutive Olympic win and seventh straight gold medal. The Americans overpowered Japan with an interior attack led by the frontcourt of Brittney Griner (women's gold-medal game record 30 points on 14-of-18 shooting) and A'ja Wilson (19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five blocks).
BasketballScarlet Nation

WBB: Staley and Wilson lead USA to Gold

Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson helped lead Team USA to a record seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. The Americans held off upstart Japan 90-75 for their 55th consecutive Olympic win. The Japanese gave the Americans fits in their first meeting in the group stage. Japan makes up for its lack of size with three-point shooting, a frenetic pace, and crisp, efficient cutting and passing. But the Japanese have no answer for the Americans’ size.
SocietyBullets Forever

2020 Olympics: Belgian basketball federation demands resignation or termination of sports commentator after insults at the women’s basketball team

Yesterday, there was national outrage in Belgium after Sporza commentator Eddy Demarez said homophobic and sexist insults at the women’s national basketball team in a hot mic during a Facebook Live as they were flying into Brussels from Tokyo. He was suspended by VRT, the Belgian Dutch-language public television broadcasting authority, which is the parent organization of Sporza because of the incident.
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Stanford women’s soccer alums win Olympic bronze with Team USA

Team USA Women’s Soccer brought home the bronze medal after a 4-3 win against Australia following a tough loss to Canada in the semifinals. Five Stanford alums featured for the team during the Olympics and three of them started the bronze medal match, making Stanford the most represented college among Team USA’s players.
SportsNECN

U.S. Takes Gold in Men's 4x400m Relay

The defending Olympic champion United States men’s 4x400 relay team are gold medalists once again following a thrilling final on Saturday, and it would be no exaggeration to state that they made it look easy. Anchor Rai Benjamin had a dominant and comfortable final leg, finishing at 2:55.70. The Netherlands...
NECN

Italy Stuns Jamaica in 4x100m Relay Final at Tokyo Olympics

Italy shocked the world on Friday morning, beating Jamaica and Great Britain to win the men's 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Led by 100m gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the Italian relay team continued their storied run, crossing the finish line in 37.50 seconds, good enough for a new national record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy