Springfield fire division to hold graduation for recruits, awards ceremony
The Springfield Fire Rescue Division will hold a graduation and awards ceremony next week. Twelve recruits will graduate from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division Training Academy and four will graduate from Clark State College at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at Kuss Auditorium, according to a release from city officials. Awards will also be presented to the current fire division staff after the ceremony.www.springfieldnewssun.com
