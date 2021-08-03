Primavera Cooks! Fundraiser returns with four dinners at Tucson restaurants
Like monsoons and night blooms, it’s a Tucson summer tradition: Primavera Cooks! is back. “We are planning a limited, special edition of four dinners over a month, beginning on Sunday, Aug. 29, at Kingfisher, followed by Reforma, Janos at Carriage House and Feast. This is such a legacy with a remarkable following, and people have really expressed a desire for us to bring it back,” said David Elliott, special events coordinator for Primavera Foundation.tucson.com
Comments / 0