Pooches on parade: Lompoc's annual dog show brings hundreds of canines to Ryon Park
Lompoc's annual dog show made a return to Ryon Memorial Park over the weekend, bringing hundreds of canines to town for a chance to compete in the all-breed competition. Show host Lompoc Valley Kennel Club officially announced the show's comeback in June after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic. The show also made another notable return in 2019 after the 2018 tradition was halted for the first time in 43 years due to untenable park conditions.lompocrecord.com
Comments / 0