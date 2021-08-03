Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics Latest: US beach volleyball team beats former champ

Daily News-Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. April Ross is the last medalist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women’s bracket. The American 2016 bronze medalist and her partner ousted defending champion...

www.dnronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Ludwig
Person
April Ross
Person
Alix Klineman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Summer Olympics#Beach Volleyball#Ap#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsNBC Sports

Tokyo Updates: USWNT Brings Home Bronze; Nageotte Vaults To Gold

Team USA once again increased its lead on the medal count board on Day 13. The United States Women’s National Team won the bronze medal over Australia, and Katie Nageotte won gold in the women’s pole vault. Team USA’s Alix Klineman and April Ross beat Switzerland in the beach volleyball semifinals, and Nelly Korda took the lead in the women’s Olympic golf tournament.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
SportsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Olympic Beach Volleyball Player Alix Klineman Has the Best Sunscreen Advice

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Alix Klineman might not be a dermatologist, but she knows a thing or two about protecting her skin: As a leading beach volleyball player who will be competing for team USA at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Klineman spends a lot of time in the sun and sand. The pro athlete, who stands at 6’5”, had been an indoor volleyball player from eight to 26 before she transitioned to beach volleyball. “I had such baby skin; my skin was so young and not damaged. [At first] I was just like, ‘Oh, this is fine. I'm getting a little tan,’” says Klineman of her skin-care journey. “I've kind of learned the hard way because now I do notice that I have some hyperpigmentation and a little bit of melasma,” she adds. “Now, I’m like ‘I need to take care of it and do everything I can to protect it.’”
SportsWGRZ TV

US women open with beach volleyball win

TOKYO, Japan — Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their Olympic opener. Ross is making her third appearance in the Summer Games with her third different partner. She’s already won a silver medal and a bronze. Klineman is making her Olympic debut. They’re among the favorites for the gold medal in Tokyo.
Sportsbarbend.com

Kara Saunders Withdraws From 2021 CrossFit Games

On the morning of July 30, 2021, Kara Saunders announced on Instagram that she is withdrawing from the 2021 CrossFit Games after Day One of the Individual competition. She cited her contraction of the COVID-19 virus while in transit to the Games, and the emotional toll of leaving her family as having a significant impact on her body’s ability to recover.

Comments / 0

Community Policy