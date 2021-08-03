Cancel
Santa Cruz County, CA

Editorial: Variant fears and new mandates: Don’t get confused, get vaccinated

By Editorial Board
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 4 days ago

Please, if you haven’t already, get vaccinated. And do not give in to the fear and resignation that the recent confusion coming from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The truth, according to the science regarding the coronavirus, is that while the fast spreading Delta variant has created...

Posted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Posted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthNew York Post

Is the CDC TRYING to deter the vaccine-hesitant from getting jabbed?

If you want more Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, emphasizing that they could still catch the disease and transmit it to others even after they get their shots may not be the best strategy. Yet that’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did last week, generating “alarmist” and “hyperbolic” press coverage that dismayed Biden administration officials who rightly worried that it would deter vaccination.
Public HealthFast Company

Just how easily does the delta variant spread?

It lasted only a few seconds: One man walked past another man in a mall in Sydney. When officials later watched CCTV footage of the encounter, they saw that this was the only interaction between the two. But it was enough for one of the men, who didn’t realize that he was infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, to infect the other.
Public HealthAmerican Progress

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Care Workers as a Condition for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Despite months of public and private efforts to make vaccines widely accessible, about 40 percent of adults in the United States are not yet fully vaccinated. As coronavirus cases surge, overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the country, colleges and universities, private employers, and states and cities are imposing vaccine mandates for employees, students, and customers. With new evidence suggesting that the delta variant is more transmissible than prior strains and that a majority of the remaining unvaccinated are unlikely to seek out vaccination, the United States urgently needs to use all available tools to increase vaccination rates and avoid continued surges, along with their health and economic impacts. The Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage are untapped levers the federal government can use to support this effort.
Public HealthThe Spokesman-Review

Biden directs Pentagon to plan for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he was taking the first step toward making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for members of the military . “Since many vaccinations are required for active-duty military today, I’m asking the Defense Department to look into how and when they will add COVID-19 to the list of vaccinations our armed forces must get,” Biden said in an address from the White House.
PharmaceuticalsAustin American-Statesman

Lost your COVID-19 vaccine card? Don't worry, you can get a new one.

As some states, employers, schools and business start requiring COVID-19 vaccination proof, having a backup plan in case you lose or misplace your vaccine card is important. In Los Angeles, employees must either get vaccinated or be regularly tested for the coronavirus, and even Broadway will require COVID-19 vaccination proof for theatergoers.
Public HealthNew York Post

One dose of Pfizer vaccine may protect COVID-19 victims from reinfection: study

People who had COVID-19 may only need one dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to be “sufficiently protected” against getting the virus again, a new study says. The research, published in JAMA Network Open on Friday, compared the antibody levels of people who’d previously been infected with those who hadn’t been, after one and two doses of the double-dose Pfizer.
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Health Department offering $100 to get vaccinated

The state Department of Health and Human Services is offering $100 to any Cleveland County resident willing to get vaccinated in August. From now through Aug. 31 anyone 18 or older to receive a first dose COVID-19 vaccine will be given a $100 gift card. A $25 gift card is...

