After a busy start to free agency around the NBA, the next couple days should be focused on smaller signings of role players and trades. Many of the top free agents are already off the board, as players like Chris Paul, Mike Conley and Norman Powell all are re-signing with their respective teams, while Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Trae Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have reportedly agreed to new long-term deals. Meanwhile, other stars like Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball have been moved via sign-and-trade agreements.