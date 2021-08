Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said he’s against a vaccine mandate “unless there’s some incredibly deadly disease.” The senator also insisted that he is not downplaying the virus and is aware that the U.S. ​has “had 600,000 excess deaths over the last year.” During a Friday night interview on Fox, Johnson was asked if he could ever get behind a vaccine mandate for everybody. “No,” the senator said, adding, “Not unless there’s some incredibly deadly disease. I mean much higher infection-fatality rates than we have with Covid.” Question: Could you ever get behind a vaccine mandate for everybody? Ron Johnson: No, not unless there’s...