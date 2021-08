Last fall, a Honduran couple and their four young children fled their home country and the violent gang threatening them to try and seek asylum in the United States. The couple had sold street food for a living while giving the local street gang, also referred to as the maras, a cut of their income every month as a "war tax." But in August 2020, they came up short, and gang members beat up the father and threatened to force their oldest son into their gang.