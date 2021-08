TOKYO – Valarie Allman had no idea that going to a spaghetti dinner when she was 15 could start her down the road to becoming an Olympic gold medalist. The Austin resident won the gold medal in discus on Monday for the first gold in track and field for the U.S. team at the Tokyo Olympics and the first discus medal won by an American woman since 2008. Allman won with a throw of 226 feet, 3 inches, beating Germany's Kristin Pudenz (219-4), who took silver. Cuba's Yaime Perez won the bronze.