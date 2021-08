Boeing's second shot at launching a capsule to the International Space Station has been scrubbed again, this time due to an unexpected issue with the spacecraft. "During pre-launch preparations for the uncrewed test flight of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, Boeing engineers monitoring the health and status of the vehicle detected unexpected valve position indications in the propulsion system," Boeing said in a statement. "The issue was initially detected during check outs following yesterday’s electrical storms in the region of Kennedy Space Center."