PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey is taking verbal slaps at schools that he contends are violating a law on masking he signed. "They should spend less time on virtue signaling, encouraging students to break the law, and more time on encouraging people to get the vaccine,'' said spokesman C.J. Karamargin of the now half-dozen districts that have told faculty and students they need to wear a mask while indoor and on campus. Karamargin said he accepts the definition of "virtue signaling'' to mean moral grandstanding or feigned righteousness.