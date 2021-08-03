Bexar County courts mandate masks for all people inside, regardless of vaccination status
Every person stepping foot inside the Bexar County Courthouse complex must now don a face mask, whether or not they are vaccinated. The mandate comes from Judge Ron Rangel of the 379th District Court, who signed an order with the mask requirement last Thursday. The complex includes the county courthouse and the adjacent Cadena Reeves Justice Center and Paul Elizondo Tower. The order also applies to all Justice of the Peace buildings and the juvenile justice courts.sanantonioreport.org
