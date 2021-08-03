University of Texas president defends decision to join SEC as lawmakers criticize timing and impact on other schools
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. University of Texas at Austin President Jay Hartzell on Monday publicly defended the school’s decision to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference along with the University of Oklahoma in 2025 and denied Texas lawmakers’ claims that the school violated Big 12 bylaws in doing so.www.click2houston.com
Comments / 5