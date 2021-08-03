Flood Advisory issued for Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tattnall The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flood Advisory for Bulloch County in southeastern Georgia Candler County in southeastern Georgia Tattnall County in southeastern Georgia * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 823 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Metter, Cobbtown, Pulaski, Aline, Metter Municiple Airport, Brannen Lake, Parish, Canoe Pond, Excelsior and Adabelle. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.