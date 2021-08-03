Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * From Wednesday morning until further notice. * At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 11.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 12.9 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side.