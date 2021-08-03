Siegel’s Bagelmania In Nevada Is The Largest Jewish Delicatessen And Bakery Counter In The West

If you love bagels, well, you’ve come to the right place! Siegel’s Bagelmania has long been one of the go-to spots for a bagel in Las Vegas. The recent opening of their new location has solidified their spot as a locale that you need to know about! After all, the large, modern eatery might just be the largest Jewish delicatessen and bakery counter in the West. In fact, we would bet on it. Having doubts? See it for yourself:

Opened in 1989, Siegel's Bagelmania has long been a staple in Las Vegas for all of your deli favorites. They were originally at the corner of Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, but can now be found in a humongous space next to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 10,000-square-foot location at the Convention Center opened recently in May 2021. Inside, you'll find a spacious dining area, private dining room, a patio, bakery counter, and deli. It kind of feels like the Disneyland of delis!

Famous for their traditional New York-style boiled bagels and homemade Jewish delicatessen recipes, you simply won't find any other place like this in Nevada. All in all, Bagelmania boils and bakes over 20 varieties of award-winning bagels every single night.

The bagels are great by themselves with a layer of Bagelmania's whipped in-house cream cheese. However, the sandwiches are fantastic! They slice all of their own meats and cheeses. They proudly boast some of the best pastrami, corned beef, brisket, roast beef, and turkey in Las Vegas.

The destination is also notable for its selection of authentic Jewish deli and bakery staples. Matzah balls, challah, bobka, knish - it's clear that Bagelmania goes above and beyond just bagels.

There's truly something for all tastes here. A pop-up display of Las Vegas' famous Pinkbox Doughnuts serves up fresh donuts on the daily. And the restaurant's menu has everything from burgers and dogs to soups and salads and even milkshakes and cocktails. Be sure to come hungry!

Bagelmania is proud of its standing as a timeless eatery right here in Las Vegas. The new location may add a bit of glitz and modernity, but the food is as delicious and satisfying as ever. Try a taste for yourself the next time you're on The Strip! Visit Bagelmania's website for more information.

