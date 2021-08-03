Cancel
Nevada State

Siegel’s Bagelmania In Nevada Is The Largest Jewish Delicatessen And Bakery Counter In The West

If you love bagels, well, you’ve come to the right place! Siegel’s Bagelmania has long been one of the go-to spots for a bagel in Las Vegas. The recent opening of their new location has solidified their spot as a locale that you need to know about! After all, the large, modern eatery might just be the largest Jewish delicatessen and bakery counter in the West. In fact, we would bet on it. Having doubts? See it for yourself:

Opened in 1989, Siegel's Bagelmania has long been a staple in Las Vegas for all of your deli favorites. They were originally at the corner of Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, but can now be found in a humongous space next to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dR9tF_0bFnYIuq00
Siegel's Bagelmania/Google

The 10,000-square-foot location at the Convention Center opened recently in May 2021. Inside, you'll find a spacious dining area, private dining room, a patio, bakery counter, and deli. It kind of feels like the Disneyland of delis!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0536rE_0bFnYIuq00
Siegel's Bagelmania/Google

Famous for their traditional New York-style boiled bagels and homemade Jewish delicatessen recipes, you simply won't find any other place like this in Nevada. All in all, Bagelmania boils and bakes over 20 varieties of award-winning bagels every single night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArtnV_0bFnYIuq00
matt Bowser/Google

The bagels are great by themselves with a layer of Bagelmania's whipped in-house cream cheese. However, the sandwiches are fantastic! They slice all of their own meats and cheeses. They proudly boast some of the best pastrami, corned beef, brisket, roast beef, and turkey in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMOvk_0bFnYIuq00
Philip Plastina/Google

The destination is also notable for its selection of authentic Jewish deli and bakery staples. Matzah balls, challah, bobka, knish - it's clear that Bagelmania goes above and beyond just bagels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18PfHL_0bFnYIuq00
Bagelmania/Facebook

There's truly something for all tastes here. A pop-up display of Las Vegas' famous Pinkbox Doughnuts serves up fresh donuts on the daily. And the restaurant's menu has everything from burgers and dogs to soups and salads and even milkshakes and cocktails. Be sure to come hungry!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aq0z1_0bFnYIuq00
Siegel's Bagelmania/Google

Bagelmania is proud of its standing as a timeless eatery right here in Las Vegas. The new location may add a bit of glitz and modernity, but the food is as delicious and satisfying as ever. Try a taste for yourself the next time you're on The Strip! Visit Bagelmania's website for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M78vD_0bFnYIuq00
Siegel's Bagelmania/Google

Have you been to Bagelmania in Las Vegas? If you love a good sandwich, this is definitely the place to go! Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

The post Siegel's Bagelmania In Nevada Is The Largest Jewish Delicatessen And Bakery Counter In The West appeared first on Only In Your State .

Las Vegas definitely has its share of offbeat places. This city really doesn't shy away from marching to the beat of its own drum! In fact, this Nevada city is one of the few places you'll find a museum dedicated to pinball machines. The Pinball Hall of Fame has been a popular locale for years, but its move to a bigger and better location has reignited many people's love for this unique attraction. Boasting 24,000-square-feet of space for pinball and pinball only, you'll want to be sure you carve out plenty of time to play here!
Circa Resort & Casino is the newest big thing in Las Vegas and the first hotel-casino to be built in the city since 1980. It's definitely caught our attention with its swanky exterior – it's now the tallest building on Fremont Street! However, it's not just the building that has us impressed. Circa is home […] The post The Biggest Pool Amphitheater In The Country Can Be Found Right Here In Nevada appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hear ye, hear ye! Nevada's most immersive Renaissance experience will make its return this year for its 26th annual event. Mark your calendars now, because this is a unique event that's perfect for families, history enthusiasts, or anybody looking for a good time. Spend the weekend among brave knights, royals, and commonfolk and party like […] The post The Nevada Age Of Chivalry Renaissance Festival Will Be Back For Its 26th Year Of Fun & Festivities appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nevada restaurants are constantly proving that they know how to mix things up! Yosh's Unique Deli in Reno is no different. This locally-owned deli has become beloved for its selection of non-traditional sandwiches. If you're searching for a lunch spot that always delivers, a visit to this one-of-a-kind deli is definitely the way to go. […] The post Yosh's Unique Deli In Nevada Is Famous For Its Selection Of Non-Traditional Sandwiches appeared first on Only In Your State.
It's a little-known fact that Nevada is a melting pot of many cultures. We're home to several old-style Basque restaurants, and we've even got our own version of Little Italy! Simply put, you never know what culinary treasures from around the world are hiding in the Silver State. If you're craving a slice of Europe, […] The post The Fresh-Baked Croissants From Delices Gourmands Are Some Of The Best In Nevada appeared first on Only In Your State.
Most of us are familiar with the Nevada Triangle. For those who aren't, it's an area of Nevada and California where many aircraft have vanished over the decades. It's very similar to the Bermuda Triangle. Because Nevada's remote wasteland of desert and mountains stretches across more than 25,000 square miles of underpopulated areas, crash sites […] The post The Mystery Of The Nevada Triangle Will Baffle And Terrify You appeared first on Only In Your State.
Located in Laughlin, Big Bend of the Colorado, which opened in 1996, is one of Nevada's newest state parks. Sure, the Colorado River is the park's main attraction, but visitors are also attracted to the park's many scenic views and sandy beaches. If you've never visited the amazing Big Bend of the Colorado in Nevada, […] The post 10 Reasons To Drop Everything And Visit Nevada's Newest State Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
We're all familiar with quite a few famous people, but you may not realize how many are from the Silver State. Many people from a variety of fields, such as famous athletes, actors, and political figures are from right here in Nevada. Read on to see 13 famous people from Nevada: how many do you […] The post You May Be Surprised To Learn These 13 Famous People Are From Nevada appeared first on Only In Your State.
What's your go-to spot when you've got a late-night hankering for something delicious? If you live in Las Vegas, then you have plenty of choices. However, there's one restaurant that's proven to be a 24/7 favorite. Giuseppe's Restaurant is an Italian restaurant that never closes, so you can get yourself some authentic and tasty Italian […] The post You Can Order Authentic And Delicious Italian Food 24/7 At Giuseppe's Restaurant In Nevada appeared first on Only In Your State.
Feeling creative? You definitely will be after visiting this cute little bead shop in Nevada. Reno Bead Shop is a small locally-owned business that has a large selection of beads and an even bigger character. Whether you're a beading extraordinaire or just browsing the goods, you're bound to feel inspired after perusing this shop's vast […] The post The Reno Bead Shop In Nevada Is Filled With An Endless And Extraordinary Collection Of Beads appeared first on Only In Your State.

