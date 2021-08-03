Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

National Night Out back across the area

By STAFF REPORT
mesabitribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Night Out is back across the area after the coronavirus pandemic halted all such events in 2020. Several local cities will hold the annual gatherings that promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie through fun-filled and family-friendly events. Most offer free food, music and more. Hibbing, Eveleth, Wuori Township and...

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#N No#Balkan Community Center#The Chisholm Police#Minnesota State Patrol#Hibbing#Wuori Community Center#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Hamilton County, OHFox 19

‘National Night Out’ events held across Tri-State to promote positive relationships with police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday marked the annual “National Night Out,” which meant communities across the Tri-State hosted events designed to promote positive relationships with law enforcement. There were block parties, festivals and cookouts in places like Milford, Hamilton Township and Lincoln Heights. Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies, members of the SWAT...
North Miami Beach, FLcitynmb.com

Back to School Health Fair & Supplies Giveaway + National Night Out

The City of North Miami Beach, Commission on the Status of Women liaison Commissioner Fortuna Smukler, and the North Miami Beach Police Athletic League are joining forces for the Back to School Health Fair & Schools Supplies Giveaway and National Night Out. Join us for a free, family event on Tuesday, August 3 at Allen Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to everyone and supplies are available on a first come first served basis, while supplies last.
Chisholm, MNmesabitribune.com

After one year absence five best days of summer back

CHISHOLM — Wednesday’s 3 p.m. flag raising atop a hill at the north St. Louis County fairgrounds marked the official start of this year’s big “Range reunion.”. That’s how Brian Toivola, longtime president of the St. Louis County Agricultural Fair Association, describes the county fair — further known as “the five best days of summer.”
Dolores County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Campers Evacuated As Crews Fight Wildfire Near Dolores

DOLORES COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities began evacuating a small campground near Ferris Reservoir following the ignition of a wildfire Friday afternoon. An alert sent by a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at 4:22 p.m. asked anyone in the area of Ferris Reservoir, and particularly to the north of it, evacuate immediately via Forest Service Road 521A. A Dolores County dispatcher confirmed to CBS4 that authorities were concerned with people camping there. A 7-site campground exists in Ferris Canyon near that reservoir. It is popular with fly fishermen. The U.S. Forest Service said in a Facebook post that its crews were working on a 10-acre fire in the Willow Draw Canyon. The evacuation order had a 24-hour duration at the time of its announcement. The San Juan National Forest currently has no fire restrictions, but the western third of Colorado is in moderate to exceptional drought conditions as shown on the U.S. Drought Monitor map. The general area of the fire is north of the border between Dolores and Montezuma counties, about 15 miles north of the town of Dolores.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Minnesota Crime Stats: How Safe Is Your Town?

What do Motley, Waite Park, Isle, Bemidji and West St. Paul all have in common? They are the five worst cities in the state of Minnesota for property crime. Ouch. That's a bummer. These kind of crimes include arson, car theft, and burglary. Violet crimes that involve threats are not considered property crime.
Centre County, PAabc23.com

Centre County YMCA

Organizations are being asked to help those in need for a fundraiser Tomorrow in Centre County which points to the power of networking. Attention shoppers. You may wonder why were saying that while in the parking lot at the Spring Creek Elementary School. We’ll show you whats inside in a few moments. Its all part of a fundraiser.
Danville, VAchathamstartribune.com

Danville Boys, Girls Club holds faith-based back to school event

DANVILLE, Va. — On Thursday, July 29, The Boys and Girls Club of Danville held a special back to school event for the local children. Event organizer Joy Harper and primary sponsor William Jones II, along with other community leaders and local entrepreneurs, gave motivational speeches, free backpacks filled with school supplies and fresh haircuts. The event held an emphasis on Christian values and importance of getting an education.
Minnesota Statemesabitribune.com

Longtime Ely councilor honored for her work on greater Minnesota issues

ELY — Heidi Omerza has spent 14 of the 19 years she has lived in Ely serving the community as a member of the city’s city council. In July, she was honored for that work and more by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) during the Coalition’s summer conference in Alexandria, Minn., for her excellence in service to Greater Minnesota.
Educationbizmagsb.com

Step Forward to Host 2021 Annual Report to the Community

Find out what the new data says and how you can make a difference. Step Forward will present its annual Report to the Community: Data Drives results for Children Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 12 noon via Zoom. The report will tell us where progress has been made and where...
Recipesmesabitribune.com

LIBRARY NOTES

Starting this week, the library will be open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can now come into the library for express browsing and computer usage. We still encourage use of our curbside service whenever possible, if you prefer. Newsbank Online Resource. The Hibbing Library now...
Ramsey County, MNredlakenationnews.com

American Indian College Fund Sponsors Five Tribal College Environmental Science Programs

Denver, Colo.—August 5, 2021–The American Indian College Fund’s Obdaya Opta Tate Kin Kah’Boke (Winds Blowing Across the Prairie) project will provide tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) located on or near Indian reservations in the Norther Great Plains (NGP) region to build environmental science programs benefitting their Tribal communities. Obdaya Opta Tate Kin Kah’Boke is designed to build institutional capacity; develop vocational and post-secondary education programming and community outreach; and develop strategic partnerships and place-based research and stewardship opportunities to strengthen Tribal nations, Tribal homelands, and the NGP region the colleges serve. By integrating Indigenous inter-generational place knowledge into environmental and natural science programming while developing a community of practice, the TCUs will implement projects to address the specific needs of the NGP region.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Leaders Remember MLK, Historic March In The City For Housing Equality

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was 55 years ago this week that Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. led a civil rights march for Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood on the southwest side. On Friday, community leaders remembered that historic and very difficult day. Fighting for housing equality, Dr. King and his followers were met by an angry mob made up of hundreds of white protesters, blocking the streets. King later told reporters he’d never seen a mob so filled with hate, not even in the south. Almost immediately, King was hit by a rock. The impact so great, he was knocked down to the ground. But...
Public Healthoneida-nsn.gov

August 26 General Tribal Council Meeting Cancelled

With guidance from the Oneida Nation Public Health Officer and Oneida Nation health professionals, the Oneida Business Committee (OBC) took action on Wednesday, August 4 to cancel the tentatively scheduled August 26, 2021 General Tribal Council (GTC) meeting. The Nation has been diligently monitoring COVID-19 statistics and currently there is...
Pueblo County, COKRDO

Pueblo School District 60 releases COVID-19 plan for school year

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 released its Return to Learn plan with COVID-19 guidelines. Thursday morning, the district made the plan available to students and families. In the plan, D60 touches on face masks, being sick, and COVID-19 vaccines in a ten-page document. The plan begins...
Norristown, PAReporter

Montgomery County to offer coronavirus vaccine at area National Night Out events

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at several area National Night Out events this week. The nationwide event focuses on fostering bonds between community members and law enforcement. Representatives from the county's public safety office will provide the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine via a mobile vaccination unit to people 18 years and older. Officials worked with organizers from a number of local municipalities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy