Pharmaceuticals

Study shows efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 delta variant

By Sally Robertson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers in Singapore have conducted a study showing that the messenger RNA- (mRNA) based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are highly effective at protecting against symptomatic and severe disease following infection with the rapidly spreading B.1.617.2 (delta) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

#Sars#Cohort Study#Rna#Serologic#Isa#Virologic#Changi General Hospital#Sengkang Hospital
