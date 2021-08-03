CHOP researchers identify two proteins that could be used for a potential NTHi vaccine

I performed my medical residency in the 1970s under the tutelage of a giant in the field of medicine, Gene Stollerman. Dr. Stollerman was board certified in both internal medicine and infectious disease, was a Master in the American College of Physicians, and did much of the landmark work in group A, beta-hemolytic strep and rheumatic fever. Suffice it say, as an infectious disease expert, he wholeheartedly endorsed vaccines. I, as one of his disciples, also believed in them then and still do now.