Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

CHOP researchers identify two proteins that could be used for a potential NTHi vaccine

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified two proteins that could be used for a potential vaccine against nontypeable Haemophilus influenzae (NTHi). Working in a mouse model, the investigators found that administering two bacterial adhesive proteins that play a key role in helping the bacteria to latch on to respiratory cells and initiate respiratory tract infection stimulated protective immunity against diverse NTHi strains, highlighting the vaccine potential.

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#Bacteria#Nontypeable Haemophilus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Jabbed individuals drive the evolution of vax-resistant COVID variants, study says

Another thing so-called conspiracy theorists have been saying all along is that people who decline the experimental jab will be blamed for the proliferation of vax-resistant COVID virus variants … but new peer-reviewed data suggests that it’s the people who received the jab who could be contributing to these viral mutations.
ScienceCleveland Scene

How Your DNA May Affect Whether You Get COVID-19 or Become Gravely Ill

Some people can blame their DNA for making them more likely to get COVID-19 or becoming severely ill if they get infected. A study of more than 45,000 people with COVID-19 has uncovered 13 genetic variants linked to an increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 or a higher chance of developing severe illness, researchers report July 8 in Nature. The team includes more than 3,300 researchers in 25 countries.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Proteins and Inflammation: Breakthrough Into Leading Cause of Blindness

A team of scientists, including researchers from Queen Mary University of London, has discovered that the most common form of adult blindness is probably caused by a failure of at least one of five proteins to regulate the immune system. The findings could one day herald the development of transformative...
Sciencemegadoctornews.com

Research Reveals that Flu Shot Protects Against Severe Effects of COVID-19

By University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine. Newswise — In a newly published study, physician-scientists at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have shown that the flu vaccine may provide vital protection against COVID-19. The study, titled “Examining the potential benefits of the influenza vaccine...
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Influenza Vaccine Protects Against Severe COVID-19

The study was the largest of its kind looking at the flu shot and COVID-19. A recent study conducted by investigators from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine has discovered that the flu vaccine may potentially provide vital protection against severe disease in people infection with COVID-19. Results...
Public HealthThe Day

The COVID-19 vaccine quandary

I performed my medical residency in the 1970s under the tutelage of a giant in the field of medicine, Gene Stollerman. Dr. Stollerman was board certified in both internal medicine and infectious disease, was a Master in the American College of Physicians, and did much of the landmark work in group A, beta-hemolytic strep and rheumatic fever. Suffice it say, as an infectious disease expert, he wholeheartedly endorsed vaccines. I, as one of his disciples, also believed in them then and still do now.
HealthNewswise

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Researchers Identify Approach for Potential Nontypeable Haemophilus Influenzae Vaccine

Newswise — Philadelphia, August 2, 2021—Scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified two proteins that could be used for a potential vaccine against nontypeable Haemophilus influenzae (NTHi). Working in a mouse model, the investigators found that administering two bacterial adhesive proteins that play a key role in helping the bacteria to latch on to respiratory cells and initiate respiratory tract infection stimulated protective immunity against diverse NTHi strains, highlighting the vaccine potential.
Canceruwm.edu

Researcher details how cells maintain protein balance that fends off disease

The roughly 25,000 proteins in the human body can only do their jobs by folding into unique atomic shapes that correlate to various biological tasks. Many human disorders, including diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, begin when proteins misfold or unfold due to cellular stress. In a part of the...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Blood Glucose Levels Hold Key to Severity of COVID-19

Why do some people get sick and die from COVID-19 while others seem to be completely unaffected?. EPFL’s Blue Brain Project deployed its powerful brain simulation technology and expertise in cellular and molecular biology to try and answer this question. A group in the Blue Brain assembled an AI tool that could read hundreds of thousands of scientific papers, extract the knowledge and assemble the answer - A machine-generated view of the role of Blood Glucose Levels in the severity of COVID-19 was published today by Frontiers in Public Health.
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Heart Cell Protein Could Lead to New Treatments for Heart Failure and Recovery

Newswise — A protein that helps regulate calcium signaling within heart cells could play a key role in preventing chronic heart failure, according to an international study led by University of Utah Health scientists. The researchers say disruption in the signaling pathway for this protein, VDAC2, causes severe impairment of heart cell contraction, making it harder for the heart to deliver blood to the body. The finding suggests that drugs and other therapeutic treatments targeting VDAC2 could eventually help alleviate heart failure.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Researchers Identify Bacteria Causing Prosthetic Joint Infections Using A Simple Blood Test

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)-led team of investigators is the first to demonstrate that bacterial DNA from prosthetic joint infections can be detected in circulating blood and sequenced to identify the bacteria causing the infection. The innovative approach has the potential to help doctors treat patients who develop prosthetic joint infections with targeted antibiotics faster than is currently possible with standard lab cultures and monitor infection clearance before conducting revision surgeries. The study was published July 22 online first in the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery .
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Cetylpyridinium chloride-containing mouthwashes shown to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in oral cavity

A team of international scientists has recently demonstrated the usefulness of cetylpyridinium chloride-containing mouthwashes in inhibiting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and reducing the risk of viral transmission. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server. Background. Due to the presence of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2)...
Sciencecopdnewstoday.com

Protein Implicated in Emphysema May Be Potential Therapeutic Target

Mice lacking a protein called FCHSD1 were protected from developing emphysema, a severe form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to data from a recent study. Based on these observations, researchers say this protein could serve as a future therapeutic target for COPD. “Our findings may also lead to...
ScienceNewswise

CHOP Researchers Develop Coating for Endotracheal Tubes that Releases Antimicrobial Peptides

Newswise — Philadelphia, August 4, 2021—In a proof-of-concept study, researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have created a coating that can be applied to endotracheal tubes and release antimicrobial peptides that target infectious bacteria with specificity. The innovation could reduce upper-airway bacterial inflammation during intubation, a situation that can lead to chronic inflammation and a condition called subglottic stenosis, the narrowing of the airway by an accumulation of scar tissue. The findings were published recently in the journal The Laryngoscope.
EngineeringNews-Medical.net

Novel microfluidic device used to manipulate major whey protein

After gaining world attention by 'unboiling' egg protein, Flinders University scientists have now used an Australian-made novel thin film microfluidic device to manipulate Beta-lactoglobulin (β-lactoglobulin), the major whey protein in cow's, sheep's and other mammals. The so-called Vortex Fluidic Device has previously been used in an array of experiments to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy