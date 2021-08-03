Lakers sign Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard

Guard Wayne Ellington. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers are set to add three old friends as they prepare to mount another potential deep postseason run for the 2021-22 season.

The team appears to be adding some much-needed perimeter shooting and big man depth after trading away wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, big men Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma and its No. 22 pick in the 2021 draft to the Wizards in a deal for the max salary of future Hall of Fame point guard Russell Westbrook last week.

The club will add free agent shooting guard Wayne Ellington on a one-year contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Los Angeles will also bring back a pair of prior Lakers champions. 2009 champ Trevor Ariza, a two-way forward, is set to re-join L.A. on a one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

2020 champ Dwight Howard, a still effective reserve center even in his NBA dotage, will return to the Lakers as well, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.