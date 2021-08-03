Cancel
Cancer

Cancer vaccine reduces tumor burden, improves survival in animal model of Lynch syndrome

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new strategy for developing vaccines against cancer showed promise in a proof-of-concept study led by scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian and Heidelberg University Hospital. The preclinical results could eventually lead to vaccines that cause the immune system to target cancers early in their development, preventing the disease from becoming established.

