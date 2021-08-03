The Forever Purge and 5-Film Collection Coming to Blu-ray in September

After initial delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fifth entry into The Purge franchise, The Forever Purge, hit theaters last month, but for those fans who either missed it or want to make it a permanent part of their home video collection, the film will be hitting shelves in September. Additionally, for fans who might have been waiting to add all of the entries in the series to their collection, an all-new five-film collection will be hitting shelves on the same day, with each release containing a variety of behind-the-scenes special features. The Forever Purge and the five-film The Purge collection hit shelves on September 28th.