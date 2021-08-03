Superman Star Henry Cavill Isn’t Contracted for The Flash or Another DC Movie: Report
Henry Cavill won't be flying into The Flash. According to a new report, the Superman actor currently has no deal to reprise the role anywhere in the DC Extended Universe, including the now-filming Flash movie partnering a time-traveling Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) with the Batman (Ben Affleck) of his universe and the Dark Knight (Michael Keaton) of another dimension. There is a costumed Kryptonian assembling alongside Miller's Flash and the multiverse Batmen, but it's Supergirl (Sasha Calle) — portrayed in most media as the super-powered cousin of Superman's Kal-El.comicbook.com
