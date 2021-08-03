Superman Star Henry Cavill Isn’t Contracted for The Flash or Another DC Movie: Report

DC Movie fans are buzzing about some of the latest set videos from The Flash movie that is now in production over in the UK. That's because this particular video from The Flash shows Batman in action - and it doesn't seem to be a version of Batman that we've been before in the DC movie universe! Right now, there's a lot of speculation that the clip being filmed in Glasgow is actually Ben Affleck's Batman taking a ride through Gotham City on the Batcycle - but given the premise of The Flash movie, there's still the possibility that this could be a different version of Batman that will appear in the film!