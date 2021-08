(OLNEY) An Olney man has been sentenced to thirty (30) years in prison in Richland County Court for aggravated battery of a child less than 13 years old. It was this past Thursday that Judge Matthew Hartrich sentenced 23 year old Kolton L. Wisdom to the maximum term possible under law, following a four day jury trial last month in which Wisdom was found guilty. Wisdom was taken into custody and initially charged with the crime last year, back on February 11th, 2020. The case was prosecuted and tried by new Richland County State’s Attorney John Clark and Assistant State’s Attorney Chelsey Clark.