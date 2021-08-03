Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Man killed in Hayward freeway hit-and-run is identified

By Harry Harris, East Bay Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Aug. 2—HAYWARD — A 52-year-old man killed Friday morning when a vehicle that kept going struck him after he got out of his SUV that was stopped on Interstate 880 was identified by the coroner's office Monday as Rick Doan of San Leandro. The vehicle that hit Doan and its...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Cr V#Freeway#Accident#Chp#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Fairfield, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield, California: Four Vehicles Crash, Injuring at Least One

During the morning commute on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, a multi-car crash occurred east of Manuel Campos Parkway on westbound Interstate 80. Four vehicles were involved, and at least one person suffered injuries and was transported to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Vacaville, according to a spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The collision happened at approximately 7:20 a.m. In addition to the CHP, the scene was attended by Medic Ambulance personnel and the Fairfield Fire Department.
Pomona, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Man killed in Pomona hit-and-run

POMONA — Police are investigating a fatal hit and run collision in Pomona. Officers were called at 11:48 p.m. Friday to Mission Boulevard and La Mesa Street, where they located a man who was suffering from serious injuries, according to a Pomona Police Department spokesman. Paramedics arrived to render aid...
Auburn, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Crash on Bell Road in Auburn, California

On Friday, July 30, 2021, one person was killed, and at least one other sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Auburn, per a report from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The collision happened on Bell Road east of New Airport. Reports indicate that a white Nissan Rogue struck a...
Modesto, CAKMPH.com

Man killed in hit-and-run Tuesday morning in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 27-year-old Delhi man was killed early Tuesday morning when he was hit while walking on Hwy 99 in Modesto. CHP was called about a crash involving a pedestrian just before 3:00 a.m. They say the driver of the vehicle that hit the man did not...
San Francisco, CAcbslocal.com

Man Killed In Hit-And-Run On Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run collision on San Francisco’s Treasure Island on Thursday night, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Treasure Island Road, where a vehicle struck a 40-year-old man and then fled the scene, police said. The...
San Leandro, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Passenger Killed; Driver Arrested In Horrific Early Saturday Morning 880 Off-Ramp Crash

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A passenger was killed and a driver injured and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in an early Saturday morning solo crash on the Davis Street off-ramp of I-880 in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said it got calls reporting the crash at 2:57 a.m. Units arriving on scene located a silver Nissan Altima on its left side resting on the concrete retaining wall facing in a southerly direction. Just after 3:00 AM this morning, ACFD B04 E10, E13 & R24 were dispatched to a traffic collision at the Davis St...
California StateEast Bay Times

Police identify California man killed during chase when he fell and hit his head on a fire hydrant

The Riverside Police Department identified the man who fell and fatally hit his head on a fire hydrant during a pursuit on Sunday, Aug. 1. The man was identified as 34-year-old Isaac Anthony Delgado of Corona, said Officer Ryan Railsback on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3. A loaded short-barrel AR-15 style rifle was found in Delgado’s car after the chase, according to Railsback.
Vermont Statewhdh.com

Vermont man killed in hit-and-run accident

TROY, Vt. (AP) — A Troy man has died in a hit-and-run accident, police said. Christopher Kinkade, 56, was hit by an eastbound vehicle early Friday morning on Route 105 in North Troy, the Caledonian Record reports. He was found by a passing motorist just before 5 a.m. Based on...
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, authorities search for driver

A 48-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night on West Colonial Drive, and authorities are asking for help to identify the driver who abandoned the car after crash, said Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Kim Montes. The 2009 BMW sedan struck the pedestrian just after 9 p.m. on...
Modesto, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Santa Fe Avenue in Modesto Area

A fatal motorcycle accident in the Modesto area was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) on the late-night on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The crash occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. along Santa Fe Avenue near South Avenue. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Modesto. A preliminary report by...
Modesto, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run In Modesto; Suspect’s Vehicle Identified

MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives have identified the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead in Modesto on Monday. Photo of the suspect’s vehicle. (Credit: CHP Modesto) California Highway Patrol says, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of River Road and Ryder Way to investigate a reported collision. At the scene, officers found a bicyclist lying injured in the road. The bicyclist was soon pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. Investigators believe the bicyclist was heading westbound on River Road when someone in a black, early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe ran into him. On Wednesday, a surveillance photo of the supsect’s vehicle was released. Later in the day, detectives announced that they had identified and found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. CHP did not say if the suspect had been identified. The name of the bicyclist killed has also not yet been released. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7440.

Comments / 0

Community Policy