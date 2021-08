We waited until after the trade deadline passed to write up this series preview, and it’s a good thing we did. Both the Brewers and the Braves were active on Deadline Day, and even though Atlanta comes into the weekend at under .500, they’re still just 4 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East — close enough to make some moves and hope for the best, even with their biggest star out for the season.