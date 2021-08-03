Cancel
Des Moines County, IA

Male Athlete of the Year finalist: Holy Trinity senior Vasin Thurman

Hawk Eye
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports — Basketball, tennis, baseball. Accomplishments — Basketball: Thurman was a four-year letterwinner for the Crusaders. He finished his career with 612 points, 372 rebounds and 100 assists. As a junior, Thurman averaged 9.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Thurman was one of the top players in the SEI Superconference as a senior, averaging 18 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He was a first team all-conference and first team all-district selection as a senior. Tennis: Thurman was a three-year letterwinner, earning all-conference honors in singles as a freshman and sophomore and doubles as a sophomore. He was a district runner-up in doubles as a freshman and a district champion in doubles as a sophomore, qualifying for the state tournament. He lost just three singles matches and eight doubles matches in his career. Baseball: Thurman was a four-year letterwinner, playing the last two seasons for Fort Madison. He had a big senior year for the Bloodhounds, hitting .367 with 10 doubles and one home run, scored 34 runs and drove in 39 runs. He was successful on nine of his 10 stolen base attempts. He was perfect in the field, committing no errors in 205 total chances with 185 putouts and 21 assists. On the mound, he went 1-1 with a 1.31 earned-run average.

www.thehawkeye.com

