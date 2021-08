Rivefest is this weekend in Benton Harbor. Riverfest is a new event inspired by events of the past. To be held at Charles Yarborough Park on Riverview Drive Friday and Saturday, the event will bring together residents to enjoy art, live music, and food. Benton Harbor City Commissioner Sharon Henderson tells WSJM News it was inspired by riverfests that used to happen in the 1980s, and it’s nice to bring people together.