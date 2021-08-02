Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Dwindling Number Of 911 Call-Takers Has Fort Worth Looking For Solutions

By Jason Allen
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHMGV_0bFnURTJ00

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The shortage of people to answer emergency calls in Fort Worth grew to a new high in July.

Thirty-nine positions were open at the end of the month, according to a report scheduled to be delivered to city council members Tuesday, August 3.

That’s up from 34 positions open in June, when the understaffing became more publicly known.

Most of the 911 call-takers and dispatchers are resigning the report says, pointing to stress, mandatory overtime, culture and personality conflicts, and low pay as the reasons for leaving.

A hiring push has attracted more than 400 applicants for the open jobs.

The first eight potential hires though, would not start until possibly the end of August.

Training so they can work on their own could take another three months. Temporary staff, made up mostly of recently retired call takers, also are not in the building yet as they work through licensing and certifications, according to Cpt. R.L Krouse, who leads the communications division.

In an effort to retain workers, the report says command staff got rid of mandatory 12-hour shifts, instead allowing employees to choose to work longer hours.

Staff is also working to “improve the workplace environment” according to the report.

A salary study found average pay rates for the jobs in Fort Worth are 14% below market rates.

Advertisements Monday showed jobs starting at $17.72 an hour.

A plan to bump that above $19 hasn’t officially been put in place yet. Another three-percent increase could also be in place for next year.

The police department has not been able to say specifically how long people are waiting for 911 calls to be answered, or how many might be giving up on an answer.

A new 10-digit phone number announced last month for direct fire and medical calls is still being used by people looking to get around long waits.

When lightning hit a house in the north part of the city Sunday night, August 1, Krouse said a call to the new line got firefighters started to the home.

Someone else called 911 for the same incident, and when they got through firefighters were already at the scene.

Comments / 3

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Takers#Cpt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Mayor Interested In ‘More Iconic’ Name For White Settlement Road And Bridge

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker told city leaders this week she’d like to consider starting the process to rename White Settlement Road and the newly-opened White Settlement Bridge. The completion of the bridge this spring as part of the Central City Flood Control Project, opened the door to name it for more iconic, historically significant people or moments, Parker explained in a statement. The name has raised eyebrows and prompted questions for years. It comes from a reference for where settlers lived, apart from Native Americans, west of downtown Fort Worth. Previous attempts at changes haven’t been successful, including...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

At Hospitals Across Dallas-Fort Worth, COVID-19 Has Returned With a Fury

Yesterday, I emailed the major hospital systems in Dallas a few questions about their COVID-19 patients. Parkland was the only one forthcoming with information. I skipped UT Southwestern, which maintains a patient census on its website and includes details of those hospitalized in its weekly forecasts. According to Dr. Joseph...
Fort Worth, TXZDNet

The best internet service providers in Fort Worth

Fort Worth is known as the city; "where the west begins." However, it's no longer a small Texas town of the Old West — there are nearly one million residents living in Fort Worth. While you can still find remnants of its past, such as the Log Cabin Village, Fort Worth has become a modern and vibrant city with high-speed internet available throughout.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

With COVID-19 Cases ‘Skyrocketing’ In Dallas County, Risk Level Bumped Up To ‘Red’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has officially raised the COVID-19 risk level to red, which means health officials believe the risk of transmitting the virus in the community is high. The county’s public health committee voted unanimously Tuesday night, August 3 to upgrade the level to the highest one possible, as the more contagious delta variant continues to take its toll. “That means, let’s get vaccinated today,” said Christian Grisales with Dallas County Health and Human Services. “If you have been vaccinated, you need to mask up if you’re indoors.” Putting the threat level back at red doesn’t trigger any new restrictions, but...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Department of Sanitation to Switch Vendors Amid Worker Shortage

The Department of Sanitation Services in Dallas is continuing to experience a temporary laborer shortage, which has resulted in service delays since the week of June 28. According to the Department of Sanitation Services, the shortage is primarily affecting the on-time collection of recyclables and routes that use non-automated trucks.
Fort Worth, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Fort Worth's 2020 bond election items

FORT WORTH, Texas — A $500 million bond vote is less than a year away, and city officials say the main goals of the package will be to maintain and improve infrastructure, provide mobility and services in growing areas and bolster the city’s mass transit. City and county leaders will also focus more on equity.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Fort Worth, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fort Worth area, click here.
Public HealthAlamosa Valley Courier

Looking at the numbers

ALAMOSA — When looking at COVID updates from the Valley and beyond it can sometimes be easy to get lost in the numbers. As of Friday, the San Luis Valley had a 5.3 positivity rate, but what does that mean. And how can we apply it. Positivity rate. Positive tests...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

The City of Fort Worth continues to host community vaccine clinics at convenient locations across the city. Most sites are available for adults 18 years and older only. Parents of youth ages 12-17 should call 817-392-8478 to learn about additional options. Register online or use a smartphone to scan the...
Fort Worth, TXaudacy.com

Fort Worth breaks ground on 45th fire station

The City of Fort Worth has broken ground on its 45th fire station, which will serve one of the fastest growing areas of the city. The station is being built in North Fort Worth at the corner of Harmon Rd and Quail Grove Rd, northeast of the Hwy 287/I35W split.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas Mayor Speaks About His Request For Dallas PD Before City Manager To Unveil Next Year’s Proposed City Budget

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) –  On Saturday, August 7, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax will unveil next year’s proposed city budget, including his spending plan for the Dallas Police Department. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the city has to support police Chief Eddie García’s plan to reduce violent crime. “We’ve got to give him the resources for this plan to work and it involves increasing the police presence on the streets in the city.” Johnson praised García’s plan. “It’s a few months in, it’s already showing results.” After the number of murders and aggravated assaults increased for two years, DPD says there were 118...
Fort Worth, TXDallas News

Mega-duck delays Fort Worth visit to Halloween

North Texans planning on heading to Trinity Park in Fort Worth to see what’s billed as the world’s largest rubber duck will have to wait a little longer to do so, with the fun being pushed back to Halloween weekend. The the six-story bathtub buddy was set to swim in...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Nearly 17,000 Philadelphia Water Department Customers Hit With Inaccurate Bills In The Thousands

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sky-high bills appeared in Philadelphia Water Department customers’ online accounts on Wednesday, in a case where technology went wrong. Initially, the Water Department thought it was confined to Point Breeze in South Philadelphia, but has since learned the problem is much more widespread. Water Department spokesman Brian Rademaekers said nearly 17,000 customers are affected across 19 ZIP codes. People on a Point Breeze neighbors Facebook page began posting their wild bill amounts. “Nine thousand, 10,000 and I think one person had a bill of 30,000 dollars,” said Liz Bradley, who checked the group after seeing her $2,800 bill. Bradley frantically tried to...

Comments / 3

Community Policy