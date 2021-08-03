Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wapello, IA

Male Athlete of the Year finalist: Wapello senior Caden Thomas

Hawk Eye
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports — Football, basketball, track and field. Accomplishments — Football: Thomas was a four-year letterwinner, becoming an all-district receiver and a solid defensive player for Todd Parsons and the Indians. As a senior, he caught 23 passes for 550 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 29 1/2 tackles, 23 of them solo and eight of them for losses. For his career, Thomas caught 52 passes for 1,008 and 20 touchdowns, including one for 86 yards. In addition, he had 105 career tackles, 82 of them solo and eight for losses. Basketball: Thomas was a four-year letterwinner, becoming one of the top post players in the conference. As a senior, Thomas averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, one steal and 0.9 blocks per game. For his career, Thomas averaged 9.2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, o.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. He shot 59.3 percent from the field and 67.8 percent from the free-throw line. Track and field: Thomas was a four-year letterwinner, two-time state qualifier and four-time state placewinner for the Indians. He placed 13th in the 400 as a sophomore in 52.03. As a senior, he placed second in the 400 at state in 50.27. He helped the Indians place fourth in the sprint medley relay in 1:35.78 and fifth in the 4x100 in 45.18. He also qualified in the 200.

www.thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapello, IA
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Track And Field#Football#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.

Comments / 0

Community Policy