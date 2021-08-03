Male Athlete of the Year finalist: Wapello senior Caden Thomas

Sports — Football, basketball, track and field. Accomplishments — Football: Thomas was a four-year letterwinner, becoming an all-district receiver and a solid defensive player for Todd Parsons and the Indians. As a senior, he caught 23 passes for 550 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 29 1/2 tackles, 23 of them solo and eight of them for losses. For his career, Thomas caught 52 passes for 1,008 and 20 touchdowns, including one for 86 yards. In addition, he had 105 career tackles, 82 of them solo and eight for losses. Basketball: Thomas was a four-year letterwinner, becoming one of the top post players in the conference. As a senior, Thomas averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, one steal and 0.9 blocks per game. For his career, Thomas averaged 9.2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, o.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. He shot 59.3 percent from the field and 67.8 percent from the free-throw line. Track and field: Thomas was a four-year letterwinner, two-time state qualifier and four-time state placewinner for the Indians. He placed 13th in the 400 as a sophomore in 52.03. As a senior, he placed second in the 400 at state in 50.27. He helped the Indians place fourth in the sprint medley relay in 1:35.78 and fifth in the 4x100 in 45.18. He also qualified in the 200.