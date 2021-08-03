Cancel
Income Tax

3 reasons to opt out of the child tax credit payments by Aug. 30

By Katie Teague
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't opted out of the monthly child tax credit payments yet, you'll likely get the Aug. 13 payment. But why would you want to unenroll? Maybe you'd rather receive your money as a bigger tax refund in 2022 instead of getting smaller monthly payments. You may also be concerned about your eligibility and getting the wrong amount this year -- maybe your household situation has changed in the last few months, with a new job or a baby.

Related
Income TaxCNET

Track your Aug. 13 child tax credit online. Here's how

The next child tax credit payment will be disbursed next Friday, Aug. 13. But many US families were eligible for July's payment, but some are still waiting for the extra cash. The advance child tax credit payments can be up to $300 every month for each eligible child, depending on the child's age and household income. There are a few reasons for the holdup (more below) and steps you can take now to find your missing check.
Income Taxthebalance.com

Nearly 14M Individual Tax Returns Still Need Processing

The IRS said on Friday it still had 13.8 million individual tax returns that remained unprocessed as of the end of July. The returns include 2020 returns requiring corrections to the Recovery Rebate Credit amount or validation of 2019 income used to figure the Earned Income Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit. Although this work doesn’t require contact with the tax filer, it does mean special handling by an IRS employee, so it could take up to 120 days to finish, the IRS warned.If corrections are made, the IRS will send the taxpayer an explanation. In the meantime, you can check the status of a return with the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on the IRS Website.
Personal FinanceCNBC

Can I get approved for a personal loan if I'm unemployed?

The Covid-19 pandemic increased the financial strain on many individuals and families who lost all, or part, of their income as a result of being furloughed or laid off. But regardless of your employment status, there are some expenses you can't avoid even when times are lean. Maybe you've decided...
Income TaxCNET

Missing your IRS tax refund money? Here's why it's delayed and what to do now

Tax refunds are taking longer than usual this year. If you're still waiting, you're not alone. Millions have been waiting for months, and some are still waiting for a sign that the money is on the way. The pandemic has led to a backlog of nearly 35 million unprocessed returns, as reported in June by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, including those that must still be reviewed.
Income TaxCNET

Child tax credit 2021: Will you have to repay? Use this IRS tool to check

Most US eligible families will receive the next child tax credit payment next Friday, Aug. 13. Even though many parents qualify for the advance checks, many don't for a few reasons. This year's child tax credit program means that parents could get up to $300 per month, per child. But if you're not eligible and receive payment, you may pay back a portion to the IRS next year. Fortunately, the IRS Eligibility Assistant Tool makes it easy to check. You can answer a few questions, then use the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to manage your information, payments and opt out if you need to.
Income TaxStreet.Com

TurboTax Top 4 Tax Credits and Deductions for Retiring Baby Boomers

It's no surprise that baby boomers are retiring in large numbers. But if you're a boomer, or someone born between 1946 and 1964, you may be surprised to learn that many tax deductions and credits apply to those at retirement age. Let's take a closer look at the top four deductions and credits that baby boomers should be aware of this tax season.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: A Glitch Stopped the First Child Tax Credit Payment From Being Issued to Some Families

Not sure where your July Child Tax Credit money is? An IRS glitch could be the cause of your missing advance payment. Here's what you should know. The initial rollout of the monthly advance Child Tax Credit payments has been surprisingly smooth for most households. These payments, which were part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan signed into law earlier this year, began to hit mailboxes and bank accounts in mid-July, and tens of millions of households have already benefited from the money.
Income TaxPosted by
BGR.com

This is the most stimulus money you can possibly get in 2021

Good news: Tens of millions of Americans are getting a pretty sweet bonus year, the strained economy and ongoing coronavirus pandemic notwithstanding. It’s just that, well, the bonus isn’t coming from your employer — at least, not the bonus we’re referring to. No, this one is the sum total of all the stimulus money that the federal government is parceling out through the end of this year. Encompassing things like stimulus checks, and at least two tax credits (the earned income tax credit and the expanded federal child tax credit). It’s all part of a somewhat frantic effort by government leaders...
Personal FinancePosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Check Your Mailbox or Bank Account for Your $1,600 Refund

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.
Income TaxPosted by
The Motley Fool

37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

You pay Social Security taxes all your working life, but for some people, the taxes don't stop once they sign up for monthly checks. Certain states take a slice of certain retirees' benefits, forcing them to rely more upon their personal savings to cover their expenses. Fortunately, there are 37...

