3 reasons to opt out of the child tax credit payments by Aug. 30

The IRS said on Friday it still had 13.8 million individual tax returns that remained unprocessed as of the end of July. The returns include 2020 returns requiring corrections to the Recovery Rebate Credit amount or validation of 2019 income used to figure the Earned Income Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit. Although this work doesn’t require contact with the tax filer, it does mean special handling by an IRS employee, so it could take up to 120 days to finish, the IRS warned.If corrections are made, the IRS will send the taxpayer an explanation. In the meantime, you can check the status of a return with the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on the IRS Website.