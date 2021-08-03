DC’s Blue Beetle Movie Is Reportedly Lining Up A Cobra Kai Star For The Lead Role

If you're a fan of big screen action, there are few movie franchises happening right now quite as perfect as John Wick. Every action scene is like a ballet of violence. With each new entry in the series part of the excitement is just waiting to see how director Chad Stahelski will top himself finding new and exciting ways for Keanu Reeves to kill lots of people. It's also exciting to see just who John Wick will be going up against, or teaming up with, in his struggle for survival. We know John Wick: Chapter 4 will be bringing one of the all-time great action stars into the fold with Donnie Yen, and the actor looks like he's acclimating himself to the world of John Wick quite well.