DC’s Blue Beetle Movie Is Reportedly Lining Up A Cobra Kai Star For The Lead Role
Jaime Reyes has been active in the DC Comics universe as Blue Beetle for a decade and a half now, and along with plenty of printed page adventures, he’s built a fanbase through various television, direct-to-video movie and video game appearances. But soon Jaime’s popularity will soar even higher thanks to the live-action Blue Beetle movie that’s in development, and word’s come in that Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña is being lined up for the lead role.www.cinemablend.com
