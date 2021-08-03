Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 17:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 551 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East.

alerts.weather.gov

