Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 19:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 705 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that thunderstorms had produced heavy rain, with between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall occurring in the warning area. The rain gauge at Aqua Caliente Wash at Tanque Verde reported 1.14 inches of rainfall, with a report of flooding at Tanque Verde Rd and North Conestoga Ave. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

La Crosse County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Crosse, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Crosse; Monroe FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN LA CROSSE AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 411 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. Multiple roads in and around the region are impassable due to flood waters or mudslides, including within the La Crosse area. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Bangor, Cashton, La Crosse Airport, French Island, Brice Prairie, Medary, Leon, Portland, Rockland, Melvina, Middle Ridge, Newburg Corners, The Coulee Experimental Forest, St Joseph, County Roads G And H and Norskedalen. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Big Bend Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the Southeast FL Big Bend this morning into the afternoon. While the overall rainfall amounts today will be notably lower than previous days, the ground is completely saturated and any additional rainfall will lead to a higher risk of flash flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through this afternoon but isolated areas could see another 3 to 4 inches.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had produced very heavy rainfall, with a large area of Doppler precipitation estimates between 3 and 4 inches occurring within the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, San Luis and Santa Rosa School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Brule County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brule by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 22:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brule A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR WESTERN BRULE COUNTY At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chamberlain, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Brule County, including the following locations... Pukwana. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Knott County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Knott, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knott; Perry THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN KNOTT AND NORTHEASTERN PERRY COUNTIES At 259 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazard, Hindman, Vicco, Carrie, Emmalena, Ritchie, Tina, Elic, Bearville, Fisty, Amburgey, Anco, Vest, Wiscoal, Talcum, Cordia, Leburn, Brinkley, Smithsboro and Sassafras.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 642 PM MST, a dust channel was 14 miles northwest of Chui-Chu, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 148 and 169. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. Locations impacted include Stanfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona North Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 800 PM MST. * At 637 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 2 and 3 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. This heavy rainfall fell along Arivaca Road and there have been reports that portions of Arivaca Road are closed due to flash flooding. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arivaca and Arivaca Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA AND NORTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES At 535 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 2 and 3 inches of rain occuring in the warning area. This heavy rainfall fell along Arivaca Road. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arivaca and Arivaca Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Letcher County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Letcher; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN LETCHER AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 348 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Jenkins, Fleming-Neon, Beefhide, McRoberts, Dunham, Burdine, Gaskill, Myra, Speight, Adamson, Dorton, Lowndes, Potters Fork, Hemphill, Shelby Gap, Haymond, Ehkhorn Mine, Cromona, Payne Gap and Fishpond Lake.
Rock County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rock, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rock; Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WALWORTH AND NORTHEASTERN ROCK COUNTIES At 818 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whitewater, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 810 PM, quarter size hail was reported west of Whitewater on County Road N. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Whitewater, Richmond and Lima Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Steuben County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Steuben County through 430 PM EDT At 353 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elkland, or 13 miles southwest of Corning, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corning, Caton, Lindley, Painted Post, Addison, South Corning, Lawrenceville, Gang Mills, Erwins and Pinnacle State Park. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 43 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mellette; Todd; Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR EASTERN TODD...TRIPP AND EASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 1004 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Westover to near Carter to 3 miles northwest of Keyapaha, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Witten, Dog Ear Lake, Ideal, Winner, Colome, Ideal South Housing and Hamill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Camden County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Eastern Currituck, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in Ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and Minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Camden, and eastern Currituck Counties and the central City of Virginia Beach through 515 PM EDT At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Princess Anne to Knotts Island to near Grandy. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Grandy, Sanderling, Back Bay, Corolla, Princess Anne, Knotts Island, Rudee Heights, Poplar Branch, Spot, Sigma, Pungo, Barco, Dam Neck, Maple, Aydlett, Sandbridge Beach, Oceana NAS and Munden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 13:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 141 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willcox, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Willcox. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tripp County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL TRIPP COUNTY At 1034 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Earling Hills to 3 miles southeast of Ideal to 6 miles south of Ideal South Housing, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winner, Colome, Ideal, Witten, Hamill and Ideal South Housing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 558 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Coolidge Airport, or 15 miles south of Florence, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of northern Pima and south central Pinal Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Clayton County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clayton; Henry A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SPALDING, HENRY AND EAST CENTRAL CLAYTON COUNTIES THROUGH 515 PM EDT At 444 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Stockbridge, or near Jonesboro...moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include McDonough, Jonesboro, Stockbridge, Hampton, Lovejoy, Locust Grove, Lake Spivey, Blacksville, Rex, Ola, Hidden Valley Park, Bonanza, Luella, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Flippen, Eagles Landing and Irondale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH
Bertie County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms are expected across northeast North Carolina from now through the evening. On average, 1 to 1.5 inches of rain are expected across the watch area. However, localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches will likely result in a few instances of flash flooding.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of the Big Bend of Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through Saturday afternoon * While the overall rainfall amounts through the next 24 hours will be notably lower than previous days, the ground is completely saturated and any additional rainfall over the next 24 hours will lead to a higher risk of flash flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through Saturday afternoon but isolated areas could see another 3 to 4 inches.
Faulk County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Faulk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 22:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Faulk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR HAND...NORTHERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN FAULK AND SOUTHWESTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 1233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Polo, or 13 miles northwest of Miller, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Redfield, Miller, Highmore, Tulare, St. Lawrence, Zell, Orient, Ree Heights, Burdette, Rockham, Vayland, Miranda, Miller Dale Colony, Polo, Sunshine Bible Academy, Twin Lakes and Cottonwood Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

