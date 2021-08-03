Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 19:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 705 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that thunderstorms had produced heavy rain, with between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall occurring in the warning area. The rain gauge at Aqua Caliente Wash at Tanque Verde reported 1.14 inches of rainfall, with a report of flooding at Tanque Verde Rd and North Conestoga Ave. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
