Flood Advisory issued for Lander by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lander FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LANDER COUNTY At 559 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include NV State Route 722 in Smith Creek Valley and near Peterson Station on Carroll Summit Road. Low lying areas are the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.